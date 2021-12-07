Shymbulak Mountain Resort Launches Night Skiing Season (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The opening сeremony for a new season of night skiing from the Talgar Pass took place at Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty on Nov. 27, reported the resort’s press service.

The Shymbulak Mountain Resort, located in the picturesque gorge of Trans-Ili Alatau, was established in 1954. Since the mid-1950s, Shymbulak has been the training base for Soviet skiers, and hosted championships in the USSR and Kazakhstan. It takes 15 minutes to get to the resort from Almaty city.

It is a favorite destination not only among Kazakh and Russian tourists, but also among guests from far abroad as a place of year-round active holiday with developed infrastructure, quality service and acceptable prices. Shymbulak ranked first on the list of the best ski resorts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2020.

The ceremony included red ribbon cutting and the first mass skiing run from a height of 3,200 metres.

The mountain resort is about to become the owner of the highest illuminated route in the world, as the length of the trail is 3,640 metres. The administration submitted the application to Guinness World Records for data confirmation.

Night skiing takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.