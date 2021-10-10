Pink Flamingos Captured Returning to Mangistau Region On Video

NUR-SULTAN – Several hundred pink flamingos were captured flying back to Aktau city in the Mangistau Region on video by a popular Kazakh blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev.

He published his video on his Facebook account. Flamingos are expected to stay at Lake Karakol approximately until mid-November before they migrate to Iran.

Adilbek Kozybakov, biologist and member of the Ecojer Regional Environmental Initiatives Association, said flamingos inhabit Mangistau all year round.

He noted there are up to 5,000 birds, which come to spend the winter and up to 20,000 flamingos in spring and autumn, which fly in during seasonal migrations.

“In summer there are few flamingos – up to 1,000-1,200 species, that’s why they are not as visible as in other seasons. Young birds are grey coloured, so people are not aware they are also flamingos,” he added.

It is not the first time pink flamingos were stunningly captured on video. Sarsenbayev’s video of pink flamingos went viral overnight back in November 2020.

The flamingo is one of the rarest birds in Kazakhstan, and is included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. Among three existing species across the globe, only pink flamingos live in Kazakhstan – in the Akmola and Aktobe regions. The largest population of these birds inhabit Lake Tengiz.