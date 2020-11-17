Stunning Video with Pink Flamingos on Lake Karakol Becomes Popular in Kazakhstan (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Aktau resident Azamat Sarsenbayev recently stunned the Kazakh social media after releasing a video featuring pink flamingos near Lake Karakol in the Mangistau region. A video drone footage went viral overnight.

“Thanks to these moments I love my country,” Sarsenbayev wrote in his video preview on Facebook.

Flamingos fly to the Mangystau region every autumn on their way to the Khazar reserve or further to Iran.

Locals observed the first flock of birds early October on Karakol Lake.

Birds arrived from the lakes Tengiz and Korgalzhyn located at the Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve, which is an important wetland site for migratory water birds. The reserve is listed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Biosphere Reserve Network.

The number of flamingos arriving in Kazakhstan annually is approximately 50,000-100,000 birds.