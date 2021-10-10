Central Asia’s Highest Mosque in Nur-Sultan Captured on Video from Bird Eye View

NUR-SULTAN – Central Asia’s highest mosque located in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan was captured on video on Sept. 25 by Kazakh videographer Vladislav Vodnev.

The construction of the mosque, which is located behind EXPO-2017, started in the spring of 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The first stone in the mosque’s foundation was laid by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the day before his resignation in March 2019.

“The mosque’s minarets will be raised to a height of 140 metres and the main dome will have a height of 88.2 metres. The male prayer hall can accommodate up to 15,000 people and the female prayer hall – up to 3,000 people. The capacity of a courtyard and other rooms will reach 12,000 people,” said the video description.

The new mosque will be three times bigger than today’s largest Hazret Sultan Mosque located also in the Kazakh capital.

There are now 2,683 mosques in Kazakhstan according to the data provided by the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.