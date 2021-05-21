Kazakhstan’s Air Travel Resumed With Thirteen Countries

NUR-SULTAN – As summer is just around the corner, Kazakhstan is gradually increasing international travel, giving people hope for a summer vacation. The nation has resumed air travel with 13 countries on 40 international routes with 117 flights a week, according to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

While more distant overseas destinations remain off-limit for Kazakh citizens, they still have a chance to visit their favorite destinations.

The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have the highest frequency of flights with 31 and 22 flights per week, respectively.

Then comes Turkey with 12 flights per week and Russia with 10 flights per week.

Air travel has overall resumed with Kyrgyzstan (seven flights per week), Belarus (four flights per week), Ukraine (four flights per week), Germany (nine flights per week), Georgia (nine flights per week), Tajikistan (two flights per week), South Korea (two flights per week) and Egypt (two charter flights per week).

Since Oct. 6 of last year, Kazakhstan requires travelers arriving in Kazakhstan to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test with results dated no more than three days prior to arrival, otherwise, passengers will be denied entry.

Citizens of Kazakhstan and persons with a residence permit in Kazakhstan who have received a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, and have evidence, are exempted from presenting their COVID-19 test results according to the updated government decree.

While some countries are opening up and welcoming much-awaited tourists, others are tightening restrictions. Kazakhstan recently increased the frequency of flights on several international routes, including the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

New rules regarding passengers arriving from the Maldives

Starting May 17, the government of Kazakhstan required all passengers arriving from the Maldives or those who have visited the country over the past 14 days to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their vaccination status or COIVD-19 PCR test result.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana also announced it will suspend its regular flights along the Almaty – Male route until Aug. 31 due to “government restrictions.”

“On May 17, 19, and 24, Air Astana will operate repatriation flights for passengers in the Maldives. Flight KC 586 will depart from Male at 19:35 local time, arriving in Almaty at 03:05 the following day. Upon arrival from the Maldives to Kazakhstan, passengers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine,” said the company in a statement.