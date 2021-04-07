More Airlines Resume International Air Travel to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – As the global airline industry steadily recovers from months on hold, several international airlines announced that they will resume their flights to Kazakhstan.

LOT Polish Airlines will have their flights resumed to Kazakhstan from April 27, according to the schedule available on the company’s website. The flights will be operated on the Nur-Sultan – Warsaw route on Tuesday and Friday on a Boeing 737-800.

Air Arabia from the United Arab Emirates will restart flights from Sharjah to Almaty from May 2 and will operate them on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Hungarian Wizz Air also plans to launch flights to Turkistan, Almaty and other regions that are of interest to businesses and tourists, said the company representatives at their meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin this week.

The company’s low-cost airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, established by Wizz Air Holding and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, will also launch flights on the Abu Dhabi – Almaty and Abu Dhabi – Nur-Sultan routes May 14 as was agreed during Mamin’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in March.

The flights to Almaty will be operated twice per week on Mondays and Fridays, while flights to Nur-Sultan will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays.

Starting May 12, Latvian capital Riga and Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty will have a direct flight operated by airBaltic on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Airbus A220-300.

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airlines will also resume Shymkent to Istanbul flights on April 5. It will operate the flights twice per week.