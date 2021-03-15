Kazakhstan, UAE Sign Agreements Worth $2.2 Billion, Agree on New Flights

NUR-SULTAN – A Kazakh delegation headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin made a working visit to Abu Dhabi reaffirming Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and witnessing the signing of agreements worth $2.2 billion, reports the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

During his visit, Mamin met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mamin also held talks with heads of leading Emirati companies, including Mubadala, Aldar Properties, ADQ, Al Dahra Holding, and the International Holdings Company.

The sides discussed the previous agreements and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, finance and investment, transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, mining and energy sectors.

Following the talks, 17 intergovernmental and commercial agreements were signed between the two countries to implement projects in the construction of poultry and dairy farms, production of fruit and mushrooms, cooperation in mining, metallurgy and the geological exploration sectors.

The agreements also envision the establishment of an industrial park in the Ekibastuz industrial zone in northeastern Kazakhstan, a Katon-Karagai tourist facility in the East Kazakhstan Region, and the launch of a plant to produce electric vehicle components.

The Emirati companies will take part in water projects in the Karaganda Region and sharing of advanced technologies with Kazakhstan.

In agriculture, Kazakhstan and the UAE agreed to establish a joint fund worth $100 million to develop the industry.

Mamin also met with the management of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Investment Corporation of Dubai that will expand their cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre.

The bilateral ties will also benefit from the upcoming launch of flights on the Abu Dhabi – Almaty and Abu Dhabi – Nur-Sultan routes in May by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi .

The flights to Almaty will be operated twice per week on Mondays and Fridays, while flights to Nur-Sultan will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The new routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur Sultan will encourage increased travel between the UAE and Kazakhstan through ultra-low-fare travel options. We are confident that the new routes will inspire the desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences,” said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director Kees Van Schaick.

In October 2020, Mamin led the country’s delegation on a working visit to the UAE that saw the signing of agreements amounting to $6.1 billion in investments.