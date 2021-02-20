Young Soloists of Astana Opera House Make Debut in Gala Programs

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Opera House will present the two-part gala programs on Feb. 20 and 23, the theatre’s press service reported.

The new ballet programs feature six performances that are directed by People’s Artist of Russia and artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova.

“How Long Is Now?” one-act ballets staged by German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck’s and “Schéhérazade” in Michel Fokine’s choreography will also be presented.

The ballet program will present the debut performances of young Astana Opera soloists. Nurai Nursafina, Dias Kurmangazy and Zhanserik Akhmetov will debut as a trio in Josef Bayer’s “The Fairy Doll” ballet. Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Olzhas Tarlanov will perform pas de deux from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Sleeping Beauty.” Shugyla Adepkhan will debut as Phrygia from Aram Khachaturian’s ballet “Spartacus” and perform de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ ballet “Don Quixote” with Serik Nakyspekov.

“I rehearsed an adagio from “Spartacus” last year. Phrygia is an emotionally difficult part and I needed time ‘to grow’ into this role,” Adepkhan shared her thoughts about the debut. “This is an honor for me to perform this part. I am happy to work with Ms. Asylmuratova.”

Prima ballerina Aigerim Beketayeva will make her debut in Riccardo Drigo’s “Le Talisman” pas de deux with the principal Bakhtiyar Adamzhan.

Last December, the theater staged the premiere of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “The Elixir of Love” (“L’Elisir d’Amore”), which is considered one of the larger scale performances of the season.