Breathtaking Video Features Return of Swans and Ducks to Karakol Lake (Video) 

NUR-SULTAN – Aktau resident Azamat Sarsenbayev, author of a recent video featuring pink flamingos, releases a new video spotlighting the swans and ducks on Lake Karakol in the Mangistau region.

“It is a glorious pleasure to listen to the sounds of many swans and ducks at such a close distance,” Sarsenbayev wrote in his video preview on Facebook.

He also thinks it is necessary to install viewing platforms near the reservoir so that everyone can enjoy such a breathtaking view.

Swans have flown in to Karakol Lake for the winter season. White egrets and ducks settled down for the winter season together with swans.

Over 20,000 birds fly over Karakol Lake annually. Last winter, there were about 9,000 swans and 10,000 ducks. This year, the number of birds will be recounted again.

Swans arrive to the Mangistau region from Siberia, in March they will fly to Iran and India.

In November of 2020, Sarsenbayev featured pink flamingos near Lake Karakol which became popular across Kazakhstan and abroad.