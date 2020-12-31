Kazakhstan Schedules International Flights to 12 Countries For New Year’s Holidays

NUR-SULTAN – International flights from Kazakhstan will be performed to 12 countries and 19 destinations in the period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reported.

“Overall, 54 flights are scheduled. The list of destinations includes Belarus, Egypt, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the Netherlands Uzbekistan and Ukraine,” reads the release.

The time and date of departure of flights are available on the websites of airlines and airports.

All passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from abroad need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. It is recommended to check the travel restrictions and the rules of entry to each country for Kazakh citizens.

Earlier, it was announced that Kazakhstan resumes flights with Uzbekistan operated twice a week by Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways. Also, Kazakhstan reduced the number of flights to Turkey from early December on the initiative of the government commission on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.