Kazakhstan Reduces Air Travel with Turkey, Resumes Flights to Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will reduce the number of flights to Turkey, according to the recent decision of the government commission on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

The decision takes into account the epidemiological situation in both countries and the recommendation of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry amid a global spike in coronavirus cases.

The number of flights will be cut from 20 to 10 per week and will be operated according to a special schedule published on the airlines’ websites.

Starting Dec. 10, Kazakhstan resumes flights with Uzbekistan. Flights on Nur-Sultan-Tashkent route will be operated twice a week by Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways.

Kazakhstan currently flies to Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, South Korea, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Starting from Oct. 26, all passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from abroad need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result to avoid being placed in quarantine. Foreigners failing to present the document will not be allowed to board the plane.