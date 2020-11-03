Kyrgyzstan A Strategic Partner, Brotherly State to Kazakhstan, Says Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbayev in Nur-Sultan Oct. 30, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev commended the level of cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

“Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are the countries most close to one another. We are not divided by anything. On the contrary, there are many factors that unite us. Kyrgyzstan is a reliable ally, an important strategic partner and brotherly state to Kazakhstan,” said Tokayev.

He said that Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the current situation in Kyrgyzstan, but has a principle position against meddling in the internal affairs of the country.

“We are concerned about the future of our brotherly neighbor nation. Therefore, we have done and will continue to do everything possible to help Kyrgyzstan. We will do our best to ensure that the ties between our countries will continue to grow based on the agreements we reached earlier,” he said.

The Kyrgyz minister thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and for the support provided by Kazakhstan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main purpose of my visit is to reassure the Kazakh side that Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy course remains unchanged amid the internal political changes. Kyrgyzstan has always cherished and will continue to cherish the kindness of brotherly Kazakhstan. The new leadership of the country is determined to further strengthen and boost Kyrgyz and Kazakh relations in all areas that meet the fundamental interests of our peoples,” said Kazakbayev.

Tokayev noted the need to strengthen cooperation in politics, trade and economy, investments, transit and transport as well as in the hydropower sector.

Kazakbayev said the situation in Kyrgyzstan is gradually stabilizing and Kyrgyzstan remains fully committed to all its international obligations and the implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral international treaties.

During his visit, Kazakbayev also met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. The two counterparts discussed cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transit, transport and cultural and humanitarian sectors and growing cooperation in international organizations. They agreed that maintaining positive dynamics and regional cooperation in Central Asia is of the utmost importance.