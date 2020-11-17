Kazakhstan To Supply Kyrgyzstan With 400 Medical Ventilators, 2 Million Masks

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will provide Kyrgyzstan with 400 sets of mobile medical ventilators for intensive care units and two million medical masks produced at Kazakh enterprises, the prime minister’s press service reported.

The Kazakh government will render humanitarian assistance on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of the fight against coronavirus, the press service said in the Nov. 17 statement.

This decision is a response to Kyrgyzstan’s official appeal for assistance. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev addressed several countries, including Kazakhstan, with an Oct. 29 appeal for assistance in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, in the organization of the presidential and parliamentary elections, constitutional reform, as well as in eliminating its budget deficit.

The heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on Nov. 12 to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz people and ensure stability and security in the region.

When the first cases appeared in spring, Kazakhstan reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian aid to its neighboring countries in Central Asia. In May, Kazakhstan rendered a total of 10 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In July and September, the Kazakh government rendered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Kazakhstan sent thousands of tons of flour, pasta, sunflower oil, and condensed milk.

Kazakhstan also sent out disposable masks, medical protective suits, and goggles to China at the beginning of the pandemic in February.