Kazakh National Commission For UNESCO and ISESCO Summarizes 2020 Achievements

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) summed up the results of 2020 during the Nov. 27 virtual regular meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The commission revised the results of its thematic committees, clubs, and UNESCO’s associated schools in 2020, as well as the commission’s priority tasks and activities for 2021.

UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) program added the Almaty and West Altai natural reserves to 25 new sites as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. In October 2020, the Bureau of the MAB elected Kazakhstan as a member for the period from 2020 to 2022.

The Kazakhstan Federation of UNESCO Clubs number grew from 137 to 155, and listed ten new candidate clubs. The network of clubs organized more than 400 different events throughout Kazakhstan. Three new regional offices were opened in Nur-Sultan, the Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Within the framework of the UNESCO Associated Schools project, 26 schools that are already part of the network and 11 candidate schools are active in raising awareness of UNESCO’s priority areas in education, social sciences, and humanities, and culture.

Deputy Foreign Minister – Deputy Chair of the commission Yerzhan Ashikbayev stressed the importance of maximum adaptation of the UNESCO and ISESCO programs and projects in Kazakhstan to national priorities to improve the quality of human capital and comply with the fourth UN sustainable development goal (SDG), the quality education.

The meeting gathered permanent members – representatives of government agencies, prominent figures in education, science, and culture in Kazakhstan.

Members and experts of the National Commission reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s positions in UNESCO and ISESCO.