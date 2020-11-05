Flights to Turkestan from Nur-Sultan, Almaty to Launch in December

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier Fly Arystan will launch flights to Turkestan from the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the Civil Aviation Committee reported.

The airline will operate its first flight to Turkestan from Almaty Dec. 5 and from Nur-Sultan Dec. 1.

It will fly twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nur-Sultan, and on Mondays and Saturdays from Almaty. One way ticket fare starts at 6,000 tenge (US$14)

Kazakhstan’s Scat and Qazaq Air also plan to launch flights to the nation’s spiritual centre.

The officials plan to connect Turkestan to other regions later. The civil aviation committee said Turkish Airlines plans to launch direct flights to Istanbul.

Turkestan boasts a rich history stretching back more than 1,500 years. The city has been a sacred destination for Muslim pilgrims from across the region.

The nation had big plans for the city’s development in 2020, including tourism opportunities, but the pandemic put all plans on hold.

With the recent technical opening of a brand new international airport, new comfortable hotels and the general renovation of the city’s venues and major sights, including Khoja Akhmet Yassawi mausoleum, tourism development will have another chance to rebound.