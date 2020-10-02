Turkestan Unveils New Ethno Village Exhibition

NUR-SULTAN – A new ethno village exhibition opened its doors to visitors in Turkestan displaying the ancient history, traditions and customs of the Kazakh people, reported the Turkestan region communication service. The ethno village is located near the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum.

From their first step into the exhibition, the visitors are welcomed by men and women dressed in national costumes. Applied art masters from different parts of the country showcase the process of making national costumes and items explaining their difference between the regions.

The exhibition also features a national sports and dance competition.

A medieval market with ceramic, leather, wood and metal items on display for sale as well as beautiful rigs will also catch the eye of the visitors immersing them in the vibrant atmosphere of ancient bazaars.

What is an ethno village without national food and drinks? Visitors can watch how national drinks are prepared in front of them and learn national cuisine recipes.

Kazakh officials have repeatedly spoken of the significant tourism potential of the region. It was the focus of a round table on Oct. 1 that gathered local officials, businesses and public figures.

The meeting explored ways to facilitate cooperation between Turkestan-based International Tourism University and local officials, recruitment of future university graduates, and promote inbound and outbound tourism.

As the city has recently unveiled its new international airport, Rixos Turkestan hotel and major cultural and sports facilities, the development of mass tourism to the region seem to be just a matter of time.