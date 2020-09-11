Kazakhstan to Resume Flights With Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan resumed flights to Uzbekistan today, Sept. 11, and will resume flights to Kyrgyzstan starting from Sept. 20.

The flights on the Almaty to Tashkent route will be operated by Uzbekistan Airways on Fridays and by Kazakhstan’s Air Astana on Thursdays.

The flights on Almaty to Bishkek route will be operated by Air Astana starting from Sept. 20.

The passengers arriving in Uzbekistan must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours before the flight and have to spend two weeks in self-isolation. Along with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan resumed flights with Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Passengers arriving from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan must also present a negative COVID-19 test result, otherwise pass it in Kazakhstan within 48 hours of their arrival or spend two weeks in self-isolation.

Kazakhstan restarted international flights to Germany, South Korea, Turkey, the Netherlands, and the UAE and plans to resume flight to Egypt starting Sept. 12.

Kazakh airlines carried 2.6 million passengers between January and July, 43.1 percent less than in 2019, reported energyprom.kz. Ticket fares also decreased by 19 percent in July compared to last year.