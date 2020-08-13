Kazakhstan to Resume Flights With Seven Countries Starting Aug. 17

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will resume flights to Belarus, Egypt, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine starting Aug. 17, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

“In accordance with the decision of the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of coronavirus as of Aug. 11, recommendations of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and the level of the epidemiological threat according to the World Health Organization map, starting from Aug. 17, international flights will be gradually resumed to the UAE, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine and Russia,” said the committee in a press statement.

Flying to Russia, however, will require an official permit from the Russian side.

The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has negotiated the restart of flights with these countries and according to the ministry, the seven countries support the resumption of flights with Kazakhstan.

Sanitary and epidemiological requirements will remain in place, including temperature check, social distancing, masks and PCR testing. The number of flights is determined by current intergovernmental agreements and commercial load. All information will be available on the official websites of the airlines.

Kazakhstan’s flagship air carrier Air Astana will resume flights to Dubai from Almaty Aug. 17, to Kyiv from Almaty Aug. 19, and to Frankfurt from Nur-Sultan Aug. 18.

In June, Kazakhstan had announced it would restart flights to China, Georgia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey.

Flights to Turkey, however, were restricted from July 3 due to quarantine introduced in Kazakhstan from July 5, according to Turkey’s official statement, and were suspended from Aug. 7. Flights to Georgia were also canceled in July and August due to Georgia’s decision to extend international travel restrictions through Aug. 31.