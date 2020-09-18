Kazakhstan Takes Step to Further Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan took a step to further ease COVID-19 restrictions allowing theatres to reopen and cafes to work on weekends, but with limited capacity, according to the latest decree of the nation’s chief sanitary doctor.

The number of people allowed in cafes and outdoor dining facilities, which can now work on weekends as well, was increased from 30 to 50.

The decree also allowed outdoor cinemas to resume operating, but with mandatory masks and social distancing measures.

Theatres, whose work was significantly disrupted by the pandemic, will now welcome audiences, but will not operate at more than 50 percent (and not more than 50 people) of their capacity and only with prior permission from the infokazakhstan.kz website, which checks companies planning to resume their activities after the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Children and adult education centers will also resume their work, but with a maximum limit of 15 people.

National companies and state bodies can now steadily return to offices, as the commission said that only half of companies should continue working remotely, down from the initial 80 percent figure that was given.

Bars, night clubs, karaoke bars, computer clubs, and cinemas will remain closed.