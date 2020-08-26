Businesses Restart Operations After Passing Special Permit Registration Process

NUR-SULTAN – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs has launched the InfoKazakhstan website to register companies that have resumed their activities after the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If the companies provide services for people and children, they need permission from the government to resume their work as the life and health of consumers are priority for any company. This list includes shopping and entertainment centers, food trade markets, non-food markets, children’s health camps and billiard rooms, bowling alleys.

As of Aug. 24, 230,000 applications were registered and 182,800 applications were approved. Most applications were received from companies in Almaty (35,577 applications), the East Kazakhstan region (22,436 and the Karaganda region (21,305).

“Some companies did not follow all the sanitary requirements after the end of the first lockdown. We decided to develop resumption algorithms for each type of business. We discussed this issue with business people and the government agencies, including the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service,” Managing Director of the Regional Development Department of Atameken in Nur-Sultan Darkhan Kaliyev told the Atameken Business Channel.

An entrepreneur submits an application, studies the requirements for each type of business activities, gets verification using an electronic signature and waits for approval. Ninety-percent of companies received approval with an electronic notification.

Shopping and entertainment centers, markets, beauty salons, and preschool educational institutions were approved after the special commission gave the go ahead. Up to 20-30 monitoring groups were created in each region that consist of representatives from local executive bodies, the epidemiological department, the police department and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Kaliyev explained that during the state of emergency and the first lockdown both consumers and entrepreneurs learned to live with the extraordinary new conditions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The website has also implemented what they call “the public control option.” A customer can file a complaint at a business that violated sanitary standards on the website and have the government follow through with a visit.

The website also has an integrated database and expanded communication services with government bodies – the State Revenue Committee and Statistics Committee.

People can also reach the contact center – 1432 – if necessary.

Kazakhstan has lifted lockdown restrictions on Aug. 17 after the commission noted the positive effect of the second lockdown that had been in place since July 5.