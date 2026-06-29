Golden Globes to Launch Silk Road Tribute Gala in Uzbekistan in October

ASTANA – The Golden Globes will launch the inaugural Silk Road Tribute Gala in Uzbekistan on Oct. 23-24, honoring excellence in film and television across Central Asia and the Caucasus and highlighting the region’s growing presence on the global entertainment stage.

The event reflects the Golden Globes’ ongoing commitment to recognizing outstanding achievements in film and television across diverse cultural landscapes. It will celebrate the achievements of artists from the historic Silk Road region, honoring the rich cultural heritage and creative exchange that have connected Central Asia and the Caucasus for centuries, the Golden Globes announced on June 23.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said the organization remained committed to honoring artistic excellence by recognizing the craft that defines great storytelling.

“Central Asia and the Caucasus are home to rich creative traditions and compelling new voices. We are proud to recognize the artistry behind these stories and support the creators who bring them to life on a global stage.”

The gala will be produced by Vivid Strategies in partnership with the Golden Globes and local partner Leto Productions, with Orlando John supporting the event’s creative development and talent relations.

The Golden Globes are U.S. awards presented annually to recognize excellence in international film and television. Since 1944, the awards have honored artists and entertainment professionals for their outstanding work.