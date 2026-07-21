Astana Unveils Competition Schedule for Games of Future 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has released the competition schedule for the international Phygital Games of the Future 2026, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 9, bringing together athletes and gamers in competitions that combine physical and digital disciplines.

The tournament will open with the 3on3 Freestyle phygital basketball event on July 29, followed by the PUBG competition from July 31 to Aug. 2. DOTA 2 (MOBA PC) matches are scheduled for Aug. 2-5, while the Counter-Strike phygital shooter tournament will run from Aug. 4-8. The UFL phygital football competition will take place on Aug. 4-9.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MOBA Mobile) tournament is set for Aug. 6-9, alongside the Just Dance phygital dancing competition on Aug. 6-7. The tournament will conclude with the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves phygital fighting event on Aug. 8.

The tournament is expected to welcome more than 800 participants representing over 50 nationalities, united in international clubs. It will also bring together technology brands and thousands of spectators for 12 days of competitions combining digital and physical sports.