Four Parties Complete Candidate Registration for Kurultai Elections as Kazakhstan Advances Preparations

ALMATY – Four of the seven political parties approved to contest Kazakhstan’s Aug. 23 Kurultai elections have officially registered their candidate lists with the Central Election Commission (CEC), while the remaining parties continue submitting documents for registration. The CEC also announced that 76 international observers have been accredited to monitor the vote.

The parties that have completed registration are the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Ak Zhol (White Way) Democratic Party, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (OSDP) and the Respublica Party, while the Adilet (Justice) Party, the Auyl (Village) Party and the Baytaq (Vast) Green Party of Kazakhstan are still in the process of registering their candidate lists.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan registered a list of 72 candidates. Having secured more than 5% of the vote in the previous parliamentary elections, it was exempt from paying the election deposit.

The Ak Zhol Democratic Party registered 63 candidates, including 22 women, youth and persons with disabilities, representing 34.9% of the list and exceeding the legally required 30% quota. The party was also exempt from the election deposit after winning 8.41% of the vote in the 2023 Mazhilis elections.

The OSDP submitted a list of 33 candidates, of whom 14 belong to the quota categories of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The Respublica Party registered the largest list among the four parties, nominating 75 candidates. Women, youth and persons with disabilities account for 38 candidates, or 50.7% of the list, well above the statutory quota.

International observation mission expands

The CEC also accredited 76 international observers representing four foreign countries and three international organizations.

According to Deputy CEC Chair Mukhtar Yerman, the observers include representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights election observation mission.

CEC Chair Nurlan Abdirov said the accreditation of international observers remains open upon nominations submitted through Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry and will continue until 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, in accordance with the election calendar.

Earlier, experts gathered to discuss expectations, party roles and participation on July 17 ahead of Aug. 23 Kurultai elections under the new Constitution.