China Eastern Plans Direct Astana-Shanghai Flights, FlyArystan Adds Chongqing Route

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is set to expand its air connectivity with China as China Eastern Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Astana and Shanghai this autumn, while FlyArystan will open a new route between Almaty and Chongqing in September.

Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry Saltanat Tompiyeva met with China Eastern Airlines Senior Vice President for Marketing and Sales Jin Chenhua during a working visit to China, reported the ministry’s press service on July 20.

The officials discussed the launch of direct Astana-Shanghai flights. The airline confirmed strong commercial interest in the route and said it plans to begin operations this autumn after completing the necessary preparations.

The service will initially operate three times a week, with plans to increase frequency to daily flights.

The meeting also covered opportunities to expand air links between Kazakhstan and China. China Eastern expressed interest in increasing the number of flights to Kazakhstan and strengthening cooperation with Kazakh airlines.

China Eastern Airlines is one of China’s three largest state-owned carriers and the country’s second-largest airline. Based in Shanghai, it operates a fleet of 834 aircraft and carried around 150 million passengers in 2025.

FlyArystan launches Chongqing route

Also, low-cost carrier FlyArystan announced the launch of a new international route between Almaty and Chongqing.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for Sept. 23, with services operating twice a week. Flights will depart Almaty on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return flights from Chongqing on Thursdays and Sundays.

The new service will become FlyArystan’s fifth destination in China, complementing its existing routes to Urumqi, Yining (Kulja) and Xi’an.

The flight time between Almaty and Chongqing will be approximately five hours.