Kazakhstan, Austria Deepen Strategic Ties with New Connectivity Platform

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Austria officially launched the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform at the Austrian Parliament on July 15 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in transport, logistics, infrastructure, energy and investment, reported the Kazakh Embassy in Austria.

The platform aims to bring together government agencies, businesses and financial institutions from both countries to develop joint projects and improve transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.

The launch reflects the growing economic and political partnership between Kazakhstan and Austria, which have expanded cooperation in recent years through closer political dialogue and increasing trade and investment ties.

“Austria is home to highly competitive companies, advanced industrial expertise and a strong culture of innovation. Kazakhstan, in turn, offers considerable economic potential and is emerging as one of Central Asia’s key economic partners. Our role is to bring companies together and help turn business opportunities into lasting partnerships. The strong response to our inaugural event shows there is clear demand for a platform that can do exactly that,” said Karl Jurka, president of the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform.

President of the Austrian National Council Walter Rosenkranz welcomed the initiative, describing it as an effective mechanism for advancing cooperation in transport, logistics, sustainable infrastructure, digitalization and energy. He also highlighted the potential for further expanding bilateral relations.

The Kazakh Ambassador to Austria Mukhtar Tileuberdi said strengthening transport connectivity remains one of Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities. He presented the country’s efforts to further develop the Middle Corridor, a key trade route linking Europe and Asia.

Tileuberdi also briefed participants on Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms, noting that the country’s new Constitution entered into force on July 1 following its approval in a nationwide referendum. According to him, the updated Constitution expands Parliament’s powers, strengthens protections for citizens’ rights and freedoms, increases government accountability and further improves the investment climate.

He said the reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan based on the rule of law, openness and sustainable development.

The launch marks a new step in Kazakh-Austrian relations, reinforcing both countries’ commitment to expanding strategic cooperation and promoting sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia.