Kazakhstan to Produce Li Auto, Omoda, Jaecoo Vehicles, Autonomous Trucks by 2028

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to launch production of Li Auto, Omoda, and Jaecoo vehicles by 2028 as part of a broader effort to expand its automotive industry, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and introduce advanced technologies, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said at a July 21 government meeting.

The initiative follows agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state visit to China. In addition to passenger vehicle production, Kazakhstan will manufacture autonomous SITRAK semi-trailer tractors and cooperate with BYD to develop a nationwide network of high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles.

The country is also expanding commercial vehicle manufacturing. Hyundai Trans Auto is scheduled to begin producing 500 Volvo semi-trailer tractors annually starting in the fourth quarter of this year, while Barys Truck Manufactory, in partnership with China’s XCMG, will launch production of electric heavy-duty trucks, reported Kazinform.

Nagaspayev said automotive manufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence and digital technologies in line with the President’s instructions. An AI-powered situational center has already been commissioned to improve operational safety by analyzing data from surveillance cameras, sensors, and other information systems to detect risks and emergencies in real time.

Kazakhstan currently has 11 enterprises producing passenger cars, buses, trucks, and specialized vehicles. Last year, the country commissioned the KIA Qazaqstan and Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan plants, with combined investment exceeding 346 billion tenge (US$735 million).