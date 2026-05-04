Astana Charity Gala Raises Funds for Children with Special Needs Through Auction Event

ASTANA – A charity gala dinner and auction titled La La Land: A Night of Hope, held on April 30, raised more than 17 million tenge (US$36,695) to support children with special needs.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Astana at The Ritz-Carlton, the event brought together business leaders, diplomats, and public figures to support rehabilitation and care programs for children in need of specialized assistance.

The evening combined musical and dance performances inspired by Hollywood themes with a charity auction featuring unique lots. Guests actively participated in the bidding, helping raise funds to purchase modern rehabilitation equipment for the Yerekshe Analar (Special Mothers in Kazakh) Foundation, which provides daily support to over 350 children.

Speaking at the event, Rotary Club Astana President Aziza Makhash emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“This evening is not just a beautiful dinner, but an evening dedicated to children. Every day, children diagnosed with cerebral palsy, autism, and Down syndrome come to our center to learn simple but life-changing skills. Together, we can give them more opportunities and hope,” she said.