UAE Investment in Kazakhstan Hits $1.6 Billion as Renewables Take Focus

ALMATY – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan in 2025, with investment reaching nearly $1.64 billion, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during talks in Abu Dhabi on April 27.

As part of his official visit to the UAE, Kosherbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Investment and renewable energy

In talks with Sultan Al Jaber, who also serves as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and chairman of Masdar, a renewable energy company, the sides reviewed prospects for deepening investment cooperation, particularly in renewable energy.

A key focus was the 1-gigawatt wind power project in the Zhambyl Region, implemented by Masdar, which is among the largest renewable energy initiatives in Central Asia.

The sides also discussed expanding the project’s capacity, introducing advanced energy storage solutions, and cooperating in emerging areas such as green hydrogen and industrial localization.

Strengthening strategic partnership

During the meeting with Sheikh Abdullah, both sides highlighted the strong political dialogue and longstanding partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“The UAE is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in the Arab world, and cooperation between our countries continues to strengthen across all key areas,” Kosherbayev said.

Discussions focused on implementing agreements reached at the highest level and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport, infrastructure, innovation, artificial intelligence, and food security.

Diplomatic coordination

The meeting with Sheikh Abdullah also included an exchange of views on regional and international developments.

Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support and solidarity with the UAE in the current regional context, underscoring the importance of preventing escalation and resolving all conflicts through political and diplomatic means, based on the principles of international law.

He also conveyed an invitation on behalf of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the UAE leadership to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled for May 28–29 in Astana.