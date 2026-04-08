Tokayev to Visit South Korea for Key Regional Summit in September

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted an invitation to visit Seoul during an April 8 meeting with South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, who conveyed a message from Lee Jae Myung to attend the first Central Asia-South Korea summit in September.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the planned visit and high-level talks would significantly strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea, as well as broader engagement between Central Asia and South Korea, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that South Korea remains one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners, highlighting the strong and steadily developing ties between the two countries. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening the expanded strategic partnership and strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

He also conveyed warm greetings to President Lee, noting the importance of Kang’s visit as a special representative. He expressed confidence that continued joint efforts would enhance bilateral relations.

In turn, Kang emphasized South Korea’s interest in elevating bilateral ties through expanded trade, investment, and joint projects.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including opportunities to boost cooperation in energy, transport, and logistics amid evolving global market challenges.

During the meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, the officials discussed practical cooperation in key sectors such as energy and industry, focusing on expanding trade, investment and joint projects.

The sides discussed prospects for greater investment cooperation, including the participation of Korean companies in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, mining and metallurgical industries and the development of nuclear energy.

Preparations for the next session of the intergovernmental commission were also reviewed. The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ readiness to strengthen their strategic partnership and advance joint initiatives.