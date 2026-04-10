Tokayev Announces Kurultai Elections in August

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, while congratulating scientists on their professional holiday on April 10, announced that elections to the Kurultai (Congress in Kazakh) will take place in August and highlighted the role of science in strengthening responsibility and social values.

Tokayev underlined the importance of providing advance notice of nationally significant events. He noted that immediately after the Constitution comes into force, a decree will be signed to hold elections to the unicameral Kurultai, giving political parties around five months to prepare and engage with voters.

He added that the elections will mark the beginning of a large-scale transformation of the country’s political system, emphasizing that such reforms must be accompanied by positive changes in public consciousness, reported Akorda.

Tokayev also underscored the role of scientists as carriers of progressive values and moral authority, noting that promoting a culture of responsibility, discipline, and respect for the law is essential for sustainable development.

Referring to the legacy of Al-Farabi, Tokayev said that knowledge must go hand in hand with education, adding that any attempts to undermine social harmony and stability will be addressed in accordance with the law.