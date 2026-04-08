TikTok Deletes Millions of Videos in Kazakhstan Over Harmful, Misleading Content

ASTANA – TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, removed more than 5.5 million videos in Kazakhstan in 2025 for violating its rules. Globally, more than 780 million videos were removed during the year.

The platform also stepped up protections for young users, deleting nearly 93.5 million accounts worldwide belonging to users under 13.

In addition, TikTok increased oversight of live streaming. In 2025, nearly 131 million live streams were blocked globally for violations, while enforcement actions, including warnings and demonetization, were taken against millions of creators.

The company also launched a Trust and Safety Center in the Kazakh language, providing users with easier access to guidelines, transparency reports, and safety resources.