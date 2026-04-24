Talks Begin on Kazakhstan-Initiated UN Water Organization at RES 2026

ASTANA – Consultations on establishing an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), an initiative put forward by Kazakhstan, commenced on April 23 as part of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES) 2026, launching a formal process to strengthen global water governance.

Participants exchanged views on the future of water governance, including the development of a new multilateral architecture with an enhanced UN mandate to support countries facing growing water-related challenges. Discussions also covered institutional models and implementation pathways beyond 2026.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry, one of the organizers of the event, underlined that water remains fundamental to human health, food and energy security, economic development, environmental and international stability, while noting that challenges are intensifying due to climate change, ecosystem degradation, and unsustainable resource use. It stressed that global water governance remains fragmented across multiple UN entities, creating a gap between commitments and implementation.

“The purpose is not to duplicate existing efforts, but to reduce fragmentation, strengthen institutional coherence, improve accountability, and promote a more holistic approach to water across the full cycle from source to service. (…) What matters is whether the international community can build a governance framework that is capable of matching the scale, urgency, and interconnected nature of today’s water challenges,” said Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in his address.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized the need to move toward integrated water resources management that combines policy, science, finance, and technology. He noted that current coordination remains insufficient and that water policy remains weakly linked to climate, energy, and food systems, while transboundary cooperation and innovation require greater attention.

“In this regard, Kazakhstan is promoting the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the UN as a practical platform to coordinate state and institutional efforts, enhance data and technology exchange, and develop joint solutions,” he said.

He added that Kazakhstan expects broad international support for the initiative, which would strengthen global cooperation and improve the effectiveness of water management.

Following the consultations, a summary report is to be prepared to guide subsequent rounds of negotiations among UN Member States. The process aims to achieve concrete outcomes at the UN Water Conference 2026, scheduled for December in Abu Dhabi.

RES 2026, running through April 24, has drawn international attention for its focus on coordinated climate action.

In a letter addressed to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and summit participants, His Grace The Duke of Richmond and Gordon CBE DL praised the initiative, saying Kazakhstan has brought globally relevant issues to the forefront and that such platforms are essential for building understanding, strengthening commitment and advancing joint solutions.