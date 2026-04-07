Spanish Fans Produce Documentary on Dimash Qudaibergen’s Global Influence

ASTANA – A documentary about Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and his global fan community, created by Spanish fans, will premiere on May 30 in Madrid.

The project was created in collaboration with a Spanish fan club and the Gran Voz Kazaja association. Work on the film began in October 2024 and took nearly two years. The premiere will take place at the Palacio de Hielo in Madrid’s Hortaleza district, reported Dimash News on April 3.

The documentary is based on more than 20 hours of material, including archival footage, photographs, and interviews. It highlights the personal stories of five fans, focusing on their connection to the artist and their experiences within the global fan community.

According to the filmmakers, the project aims to promote Qudaibergen’s work and expand awareness of his music beyond Kazakhstan.

The film is directed by Spanish filmmaker David Collantes Rodríguez, who also oversaw filming and editing.