Progress Isn’t Perfect, And That’s What Makes It Human

There is a certain expectation we carry when we think about technological progress. It is often imagined as a straight line that dispenses with all inaccuracies along its path. People may imagine a future where systems work seamlessly with automation, replacing friction. Someone may think that this future world might make life easier, faster, and more predictable.

But reality rarely follows such a clean script.

In places where digital systems are deeply embedded into everyday life, where logistics function with impressive precision and technology feels almost invisible in its efficiency, something else becomes equally visible: imperfection does not disappear. It simply changes form.

You see it in the coexistence of order and unpredictability. Standing in the 3-hour queue to visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, I caught myself thinking that in highly structured environments where discipline is almost instinctive, life still resists full control.

Outside these systems, movement regains its spontaneity as the streets pulse with life and streams of mopeds, bicycles, and electric scooters weaving through traffic.

When technology becomes everyday

What else came to my mind is that one of the most striking experiences is not the presence of technology itself, but how ordinary it feels. The realization that automation is no longer something displayed or explained makes you understand – the future is coming. You see a robotic arm handing over a receipt, a payment system that requires no effort beyond a glance at a screen, a phone that functions less as a tool and more as an extension of the body.

For an outsider, this still carries a sense of novelty. There is a moment of quiet fascination, almost childlike, when observing these interactions, because in many countries, similar technologies remain at the level of pilot programs or carefully staged demonstrations.

There, they are integrated into the background of daily life. And yet, even in this environment, the presence of technology does not eliminate the human element as it amplifies it.

The myth of seamless progress

There is a tendency to associate advancement with perfection. The more developed the system, the less room there should be for inefficiency, imbalance, or contradiction. But that assumption does not hold.

No matter how advanced the infrastructure, how refined the logistics, or how widespread the digital tools, life continues to unfold unevenly. Systems may be optimized, but people are not algorithms – they wait, adapt, improvise, and sometimes simply endure.

Spending hours in queues while surrounded by some of the most advanced technological solutions creates a quiet paradox. Efficiency exists, but so does delay. Order is maintained, but time is still lost. Progress is evident, but it does not cancel out the slower, more unpredictable rhythms of everyday life.

And perhaps it shouldn’t.

The value of imperfection

What becomes clear over time is that imperfection is not a failure of development. Technology can streamline processes, but it cannot erase the complexity of human experience. It cannot standardize emotion, eliminate unpredictability, and fully replace the organic flow of life.

In fact, it is precisely this coexistence that makes progress feel real – without contrast, efficiency would go unnoticed.

The lesson is not that technology is incomplete. It is that completeness was never the goal. It leaves space for something essential to remain untouched. Something that makes life, despite everything, unmistakably human.