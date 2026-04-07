Long-Awaited Astana LRT Enters Final Testing Stage

ASTANA – The Light Rail Transit (LRT) system has entered a comprehensive testing phase with 19 train sets operating simultaneously, reported the capital’s akimat (administration) press service on April 7.

The tests are being conducted in fully automated GOA4 mode, with trains operating without drivers.

The trials simulate real operating conditions, including passenger boarding and disembarking, station dwell times and train schedules.

Data from this stage will be used to fine-tune system performance and ensure safe, stable and reliable operations during regular service.

A total of 19 train sets have been delivered to Astana. Of these, 15 will operate on the line, while the remaining units will be held in reserve.

In early March, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, together with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, visited the LRT depot and reviewed preparations for the Unified Dispatch Center, which is being established as part of the light rail project.

The LRT has been operating in test mode since September. The system is projected to ease traffic congestion in the Esil and Nura districts, particularly along Kaldayakova, Syganak and Kabanbai Batyr avenues.