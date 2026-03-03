Astana’s LRT Set to Begin Operations This Spring

ALMATY – The Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Astana is expected to begin operations this spring, Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek announced on his Instagram page on March 2.

Kassymbek, together with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, visited the LRT depot building and reviewed preparations for the Unified Dispatch Center, which is being established as part of the light rail project.

The dispatch center will serve as the core control hub for managing the LRT system and coordinating processes across the city’s road network. Its functions will include controlling LRT train movements, coordinating traffic lights within the intelligent transport system, dispatching public transport services, overseeing the city’s bicycle rental system, and processing and analyzing transport data.

During the inspection, officials also visited several LRT stations. Test operations are underway along the entire line in accordance with the approved testing program.

“The tests cover infrastructure and safety systems, personnel training, and emergency response procedures. The LRT trains have been adapted to the climate of Central Asia and are designed to withstand low temperatures and icing conditions,” Kassymbek wrote.

The LRT system will operate in driverless mode. The completion of the testing phase and the official launch date for passenger services will be determined once all technical requirements have been met and the system has been fully certified.