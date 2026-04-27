Kazakhstan, Türkiye Open Airspace for Military Transit Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Türkiye will allow the transit of military cargo and personnel through each other’s airspace following the ratification of a bilateral agreement by Kazakhstan’s Senate (Parliament’s upper chamber) on April 23.

The agreement establishes a legal framework for the mutual use of airspace to transport military personnel, equipment, and cargo and aims to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement will enable Kazakhstan to use Türkiye’s airspace to transport contingents and supplies for peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations.

According to Deputy Darkhan Kydyrali, the transit of foreign military formations, weapons, and equipment through Kazakhstan is permitted only under ratified international agreements and in line with the country’s national security legislation.

Procedures and control measures

According to deputies, the document outlines strict control and security mechanisms. Transit operations will be carried out only with prior authorization from the competent authorities of both countries, with requests submitted through diplomatic channels within established deadlines.

Annual permits will be issued for military transport aviation. These permits will cover the transportation of military cargo, personnel, official delegations, humanitarian aid and equipment for exercises and diplomatic shipments.

Both Kazakhstan and Türkiye retain the right to refuse transit requests or suspend previously granted permissions if the terms of the agreement are not met.

Senators noted that the ratification of the agreement establishes a formal legal basis for airspace use between the two countries and will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.