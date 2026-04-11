Kazakhstan to Acquire Two Mooring Systems for CPC Pipeline in Novorossiysk

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is purchasing two new single-point moorings (SPMs) from the United Arab Emirates for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) at a cost of 106 million euros (US$124.2 million).

This was announced by Yerbolat Mendybayev, director of the Department of Transportation and Logistics at KazMunayGas, on the sidelines of the Mazhilis, reported Kazinform on April 9.

He said that the current geopolitical situation is complicating the delivery of the SPMs to Novorossiysk, and additional funding may be required as discussions are ongoing.

“The currently signed contract is worth €106 million, but the price may change. The contracts were signed two years ago, and developments since then could affect the cost,” Mendybayev said.

On April 5, a fire broke out at Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Black Sea following a drone attack.