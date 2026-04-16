Kazakhstan Suspends Joint Projects with Iran Amid Ongoing Instability

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has suspended several joint projects with Iran, including grain supplies and food trade, due to the current situation in the country, said Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov.

Speaking at a Senate briefing on April 16, Issetov noted that cooperation has been affected by difficult conditions in Iran, where the military situation has disrupted ongoing initiatives, reported Kazinform.

“The situation is very difficult right now. Many of our projects with Iran are currently on hold due to the situation in the country. Therefore, our businesses and entrepreneurs are in a state of uncertainty,” he said.

Issetov added that the economic impact on Kazakhstan remains limited.

“Kazakhstan is not suffering significant losses. These volumes did not directly affect the country’s overall economic situation. However, given our strong partnership with Iran, there is certainly some impact, but it is not significant,” he said.