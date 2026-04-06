Kazakhstan Ranked Among Safest Countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has been named one of the safest countries in the world in the Global Terrorism Index 2026, with a near-zero risk score and no recorded terrorist incidents in recent years.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Kazakhstan received a score of 0.000 in the 2026 index, placing it among countries with a “zero” or “very low” level of terrorist threat. The ranking, which evaluates 163 countries, positioned Kazakhstan at 100th place, the lowest rank in the index, shared by several countries with the same minimal score.

The country has not recorded any serious terrorist incidents in recent years, distinguishing it from more volatile regions. This stable situation contributes to Kazakhstan’s growing reputation as a secure destination for investment and tourism.

Other Central Asian states, including the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, also received a score of 0.000 and shared the same ranking. Tajikistan ranked 41st, reflecting a moderate level of risk and highlighting regional differences in security.