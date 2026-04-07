Kazakhstan Expands 5G and Internet Access

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to install at least 3,527 5G base stations by the end of 2027 to ensure stable connectivity and high data speeds, according to the Ministry of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence, reported Kazinform on April 6.

“Currently, 3,355 5G base stations have been deployed in all cities of national significance and 17 regional centers. Coverage has also been extended to Alatau and the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation, with expansion to other single-industry towns planned for 2026,” said Ainur Almukhanova, head of the ministry’s media relations department.

Kazakhstan has 6,096 rural settlements. Mobile internet is available in 550 villages via 3G and in 4,378 villages via 4G. In addition, 2,606 settlements have fixed internet access through fiber-optic lines.

To improve connectivity along highways, the ministry, together with telecom operators and regional authorities, identified coverage gaps.

In the first phase, 243 antenna towers will be built along national highways. A second phase includes the construction of 244 additional towers along regional roads. In total, 487 towers are planned by the end of 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a Jan. 6 government meeting that the country aims to provide high-speed internet access to 99% of the population by the end of 2027.