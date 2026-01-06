Kazakhstan to Provide High-Speed Internet to 99% of Population by 2027

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is accelerating its nationwide digital transformation, with plans to ensure high-speed internet access for 99% of the population by the end of 2027, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev at a Jan. 6 government meeting.

As of the end of 2025, high-speed internet has been connected to 2,606 rural settlements, with another 1,900 villages scheduled for connection this year. Currently, 4G coverage reaches 3,115 villages, and an additional 836 rural settlements will be connected this year.

Rural connectivity and urban 5G expansion

Over the next two years, more than 3,000 villages will be connected to the internet via fiber-optic communication lines, significantly improving connectivity in rural areas. As part of this project, fiber optics will be provided to 400,000 rural households, covering an additional 2.5 million people, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

At the same time, 5G networks are already operational in 20 major cities, and coverage will be expanded to 75% of urban areas through the installation of new base stations. In addition, a major project to provide mobile connectivity along 40,000 kilometers of highways is underway and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

International connectivity, satellites, and digital platforms

To strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia, construction of an optical fiber cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan has begun. The project is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2026.

Also, Kazakhstan plans to produce five to six domestically manufactured Earth observation satellites for export, with projected revenues of $75 million, the country’s first high-tech export of this scale.

According to Madiyev, all new government information systems will now be developed exclusively on the unified QazTech digital platform, aimed at accelerating service deployment and strengthening cybersecurity across public digital infrastructure.