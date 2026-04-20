Kazakhstan–China Rail Freight Up 9.3% in Early 2026 

By Dana Omirgazy  in International on 20 April 2026

ASTANA – Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China continued to grow in early 2026, with volumes rising 9.3% since the start of the year, supported by expanding infrastructure capacity.

Photo credit: KTZ

Kazakhstan’s freight exports increased by 17%, driven by higher shipments of iron ore, agricultural products, ferrous metals, and petroleum goods.

The country’s role as a key transit hub is also strengthening. Transit cargo volumes on routes with China grew by 8%, including a notable 27% surge in shipments originating in China and passing through Kazakhstan, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reported on April 16.

The national rail operator continues to implement long-term measures to enhance Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics capacity while preparing infrastructure for further growth in transit traffic.

Meanwhile, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is also gaining momentum. From January to March, 125 container trains were dispatched from China via the corridor, representing a 34.4% increase over the same period last year.


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