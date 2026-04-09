Astana to Host Billie Jean King Cup Tie as Rybakina Sits Out Canada Clash

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) has announced the women’s national team lineup for the qualifying stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, with matches set for April 10–11 on the clay courts of Beeline Arena in Astana. Kazakhstan will face Canada for a place in the tournament’s final stage, according to the capital administration’s official website.

The squad features a mix of established players and emerging talent, including Anna Danilina, ranked No. 4 in WTA doubles, and Yulia Putintseva, currently No. 75 in singles. They are joined by Zhibek Kulambayeva, Aruzhan Sagandykova and Sonya Zhiyenbayeva.

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina will not participate in the tie. The decision was made jointly by the federation, the player and her coaching team, with her season focused on competing for the world No. 1 ranking. The KTF said it views a Kazakh player reaching the top of the WTA rankings as a historic milestone and is prioritizing that goal.

Canada, ranked fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup standings and the 2023 champions, arrive as one of the tournament favorites. Their lineup includes Victoria Mboko, Gabriela Dabrowski, Marina Stakusic, Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross.

The winner of the tie will advance directly to the final stage of the world championship.

The Billie Jean King Cup is one of the largest international team competitions in women’s tennis, in which Kazakhstan regularly competes. This year’s updated squad reflects both continuity and investment in younger players, as the country continues to develop its tennis pipeline.

The National Tennis Center in Astana recently received Gold Level certification from the International Tennis Federation, signaling world-class standards in infrastructure and training.

“This means that we have a world-class tennis center. This is influenced by the qualifications of specialists, the number of participants and other factors. We are the only country in Asia to receive such status,” said KTF executive director Medet Baiken.

The federation is also implementing targeted programs to support promising athletes, focusing on expanding their access to international tournaments and accelerating professional development.

Kazakh athletes have won 200 medals at international competitions so far this year, underscoring the country’s growing presence in global sports.