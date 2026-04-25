Astana AI Film Festival Opens Global Call for Submissions

ROME — Kazakhstan will host its first international film festival featuring films created using artificial intelligence, the Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026).

Applications for its global short film competition will open in May, organizers announced at a press conference in the capital on April 22.

The festival will center on an international competition of short films created using artificial intelligence. It is open to participants worldwide, regardless of experience or access to professional studios.

“We expect the Astana AI Film Festival to become an annual event in the creative industries and a sustainable international platform for new formats and emerging names. Participation is open to everyone: both teams and individual creators can submit their work,” said Aizatulla Hussain, the founder of Kazakhstan-based media company Ozen and one of the festival’s organizers.

Applications will open in May 2026 and can be submitted through the festival’s official website.

“According to the competition rules, participants must create an AI-generated short film of up to 10 minutes and upload it to the festival’s platform along with a project description. Applications will be accepted from May through the end of August,” said Almas Zhali, the festival’s organizer and head of Brave Talents creative media company.

The festival is scheduled for autumn 2026 and will bring together filmmakers and artificial intelligence, connecting creators, technology companies, industry experts and investors. Its program will include film screenings, an AI-focused content conference, and pitch sessions for creators and producers.

According to the organizers, The total prize fund is $1 million, making it one of the largest in its category. The festival is financed through sponsorship and partnership contributions.