Astana to Host AI Film Festival This Fall as Kazakhstan Bets on Creative Tech

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host the Astana AI Film Festival this fall, another landmark international event, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center on April 24, highlighting the country’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for digital innovation.

During the visit, Tokayev launched the Astana Smart City project, a flagship initiative to create next-generation urban infrastructure powered by a unified AI platform that integrates real-time city data. He also inaugurated a nationwide expansion of the Tomorrow School AI education network across 14 regions, offering free training to adults, alongside the TUMO Astana center for teenagers focused on digital and creative skills, reported Akorda.

Tokayev was presented with plans for an AI Research University, set to open in September, which will provide access to national AI infrastructure, including advanced computing and large language models. He also took part in the launch countdown for the Phygital Games of the Future 2026, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 9, and was shown Kazakhstan’s first cryptocurrency payment using the domestic CryptoPay system.

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized that large-scale reforms, including the adoption of a new Constitution, are shaping the country’s future, with human capital, education, and innovation identified as strategic priorities. He stressed that total digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence are key drivers of comprehensive modernization, noting the creation of a legal framework for AI, a dedicated ministry, and the upcoming Digital Qazaqstan strategy.

Tokayev highlighted the need to train at least 100,000 specialists in AI and deep tech, while supporting startups and innovation ecosystems. He added that rapid technological change requires adaptability, notably in creative industries, where AI is transforming traditional models.