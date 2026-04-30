Aktau Named Economic Cooperation Organization’s Tourism Capital for 2030

ASTANA — The Kazakh city of Aktau has been designated the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2030, marking a major step in boosting its international profile.

The decision was approved during the 7th Meeting of Tourism Ministers of ECO member states and confirmed at the 9th Meeting of the High-Level Experts Group on Tourism, held on April 27-29 in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Discussions focused on developing the tourism industry, expanding international cooperation, creating cross-border tourist routes, attracting investment, and promoting the tourism potential of member countries, reported Kazinform.

Aktau’s selection was based on several factors, including its tourism potential, infrastructure, cultural and historical significance, readiness to host international events, sustainable development, and security. According to ECO Deputy Secretary-General Yerzhan Mukash, the city was the only candidate nominated for the status.

Located on the Caspian Sea coast, Aktau has shown steady growth in tourism infrastructure in recent years, supported by expanding transport links and hotel services.

ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism and stronger cooperation among member states.

The designation is expected to accelerate tourism development in the region and enhance Aktau’s international recognition.

Last year, Aktau was named the cultural capital of the Turkic world.