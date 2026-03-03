Win Internship: Korea Times Holds Third Korean Speaking Contest For Foreigners

The Korea Times will host its third Korean Language Speaking Contest from Feb. 26 to May 7, offering participants a chance to showcase their Korean language skills and compete for prizes worth a total of 12 million won (US$9,000).

The contest drew about 1,800 applicants last year, reflecting growing global interest in Korean language and culture, according to The Korea Times.

This year, one award recipient currently enrolled in a Korean university or graduate school will be offered a summer internship with The Korea Times’ video production team.

All participants may also request an official certificate of participation, which organizers say can help foreign students demonstrate Korean proficiency in academic and professional settings.

The competition is divided into two categories: speech and pronunciation.

In the speech category, applicants may submit either a long- or short-form video on a topic of their choice or the suggested theme, “What is my favorite Korean thing?”

The pronunciation category will take the form of a timed tongue-twister video challenge. Participants may enter one or both categories.

A total of 20 winners will be selected. The grand prize winner will receive the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award.

The event is sponsored by several major institutions, including the Ministry of Education, the National Institute for International Education, the King Sejong Institute Foundation and Korea Cyber University.

The contest is also open to Korean language learners who do not hold Korean citizenship. Applicants must upload their videos to social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok or Instagram with the required hashtags and submit an application form through The Korea Times website.

Winners will be announced May 26 in the newspaper and on The Korea Times website.

“We hope this event will serve as a bridge for foreigners to explore the depth of Korean culture and connect more closely with Korean society,” a Korea Times official said.

“Through the internship opportunity, we also hope to give outstanding global talent a chance to gain valuable workplace experience in Korea and build a foundation for future growth.”

The article is published as part of the media partnership between The Astana Times and The Korea Times.