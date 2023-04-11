The Korea Times Signs Partnership Agreement with The Astana Times

ASTANA – The Astana Times has signed a partnership agreement with The Korea Times, one of the leading English-language media outlets in South Korea, to exchange exclusive content between the media organizations.

The agreement was signed on March 14 in a virtual ceremony attended by senior representatives from both media outlets.

The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation and offer in-depth coverage of regional and international issues by presenting local viewpoints on various topics.

President of The Korea Times, Oh Young-jin, expressed hope that the event will launch cooperation in the media sphere and will contribute to the bilateral cooperation between Korea and Kazakhstan, which are important strategic partners.

“The Astana Times is our eighth partner and we want to increase this number to 50. These bilateral relationships will help us to create a Global Media Coalition to exchange content and create business opportunities for each other,” Oh Young-jin said.

According to Zhanna Shayakhmetova, the editor-in-chief of The Astana Times, the partnership will positively impact the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“We are delighted to partner with The Korea Times and look forward to sharing news and information about our country with their readers. This partnership will help us reach a wider audience and strengthen the relationship between Kazakhstan and South Korea,” Shayakhmetova said.

The media organizations seek to share content and work on joint projects, including events and conferences, to promote closer ties between South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Korea Times was founded in 1950, and has a long history of providing high-quality news and analysis, including on politics, economics, and culture.

The Astana Times, established in 2010, has become a leading source of information on Kazakhstan and the Central Asian region.