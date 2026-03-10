Spanish Fans Recreate Kazakh Steppe to Celebrate Dimash Qudaibergen’s Birthday

ALMATY – Fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen gathered in northwestern Spain to film a tribute video celebrating the artist’s birthday, recreating elements of the Kazakh steppe along the Atlantic coast.

The filming took place in the region of Val Miñor in the South of Galicia. Scenes featured galloping horses, falconry, and traditional yurts, reported the La Voz de Galicia news agency on March 8.

The project gathered 25 fans and began at the Moreiras farm in Oia, where participants recorded footage with horses and birds of prey. The group later moved to nearby Val Miñor to continue filming around yurts, the circular dwellings traditionally used by nomadic communities in Central Asia.

The tribute reflects the international popularity of Qudaibergen, whose performances span classical and pop music and whose vocal range exceeds six octaves. The singer, known for performing in more than ten languages, has attracted a large global following and filled major venues worldwide, including Madison Square Garden.

Among the organizers of the project is Spanish journalist Yolanda García, a member of the Qudaibergen Official Spain Fan Club. She said the singer’s music has a powerful impact on listeners.

“Through his voice and talent, he manages to convey something that goes far beyond vocal technique,” García said, explaining that many fans feel a personal connection to the culture of Kazakhstan through his music.

The choice of Oia as a filming location was also symbolic. According to organizers, the presence of wild Galician horses, together with falconry and yurts, brought together several elements reminiscent of the Central Asian steppe in one place.